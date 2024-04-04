Obi Sympathises With Abure Over Fire Incident, Warns Against Hasty Conclusion

The National leader of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has sympathised with the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, over the fire incident that gutted his residence.

Mysterious fire reportedly gutted Abure’s Abuja residence in the early hours of Wednesday, which the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, claimed it was an assassination attempt.

Reacting to the development in a statement posted on his X handle on Thursday, Obi described the fire outbreak as a shock, and expressed sympathy with Abure and his family, who, he said must be traumatised by this sad incident.

He thank God for saving their lives, noting that “While we await the outcome of the investigation from the Police and the fire service on the cause of the fire incident, I thank all those whose timely intervention helped to minimise the damages. “