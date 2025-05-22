Obi Supports Zulum’s Call For Probe Into Terrorists Links

Share

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Thursday called for immediate action following Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum’s recent claims that Boko Haram informants and terrorists operate within Nigeria’s politicians and armed forces.

Obi made the remark in a statement issued on his official X handle, describing the revelation as a damning indictment of the state of our nation.

According to the former governor, if the allegations are true, they confirm long-standing fears among Nigerians of internal betrayal at the highest levels.

He insisted that anyone found aiding, abetting, or collaborating with terrorists, regardless of their position or title, must be treated as a traitor to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Obi further described the issue as transcending security concerns, calling it a moral collapse.

He urged the federal government to treat Zulum’s allegations with the utmost seriousness and respond decisively.

“It is not just shocking; it is devastating. Our country is bleeding not only from external attacks but also from betrayal at the highest levels.

“Such individuals have no place in our institutions and must be identified, exposed, and prosecuted without delay. We cannot win the war against terrorism while traitors sit in the corridors of power, feeding off the blood of innocent Nigerians.

“The federal government must treat this revelation with urgency. Words are not enough.

“Silence and inaction following such explosive disclosures only serve to embolden the enemies within. The Nigerian people demand answers—and, more importantly, action.

“He has done what few in power dare to do: he has spoken the truth. That truth must not die in the news cycle. It must be pursued, investigated, and confronted with courage and justice.

“Let us rise to this challenge with courage, clarity, and a commitment to reclaim our country from the shadows.” the statement added

