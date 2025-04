Obi Speaks On Disrupted Visit To Benue

Share

In a development that has raised eyebrows across political circles, the presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has broken his silence over the circumstances surrounding the abrupt cancellation of his planned visit to Benue State.

In a detailed statement issued today, Mr Obi expressed concern about what he described as an unsettling incident, stating that ordinarily, he would have refrained from commenting, having endured far more challenging situations in his political journey. However, he noted that recent events have compelled him to speak out.

According to Mr. Obi, he had scheduled visits to Plateau and Benue States as part of his ongoing outreach efforts aimed at supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs) and promoting health and education initiatives.

The visits, planned for Sunday, 13th April, in Plateau and Monday, 14th April, in Benue, were to include courtesy calls on the state governors, visits to IDP camps, and interactions with institutions such as schools of nursing.

Mr Obi recounted that, as is his customary practice, he reached out to the Plateau State Government to notify them of his intended visit.

He disclosed that the Plateau State Governor had graciously welcomed him and provided all necessary support, allowing him to spend meaningful time with the victims at the Bokkos IDP camp.

However, he painted a different picture regarding his efforts to reach the Benue State Governor. Despite several attempts, he was unable to establish direct contact.

He eventually succeeded in speaking with the governor’s aide-de-camp (ADC), who informed him that the governor was engaged in an important meeting but promised to return his call before midnight.

Mr Obi stated that this promised call never came, and days later, the ADC messaged him, claiming he had been unable to reach the governor – a situation Mr. Obi described as deeply troubling.

Undeterred, Mr Obi decided to proceed with his trip to Makurdi, viewing his visit to the governor as a matter of courtesy rather than necessity. Departing Jos at 7 am on the day of the planned visit, he received an unexpected development while en route.

Upon reaching Akwanga at about 10 am, his security team intercepted a press statement, reportedly issued by the Benue State Government, effectively halting his visit.

Curiously, while he was still discussing the matter with his team, the Governor’s ADC forwarded the same statement to him directly.

“The statement outlined precisely the itinerary I had earlier shared with both the ADC and security operatives in Benue through my own security team,” Mr Obi disclosed.

He reiterated that his visit was driven purely by humanitarian motives, aimed at supporting critical areas of development, including health care, education, and the welfare of displaced Nigerians.

He further reminded the public of his long-standing commitment to such causes, noting that even before his political career, and consistently throughout it, he had remained devoted to initiatives for the common good.

“People may recall how, during the Haiti earthquake, I had to seek permission from then President Goodluck Jonathan to travel and offer support,” he said.

His intended engagements in Benue included a visit to a school under construction by the bishop in Gboko, a nursing school, and an IDP camp—reflecting his enduring commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable Nigerians.

Concluding his statement, Mr Obi appealed for a depoliticised approach to national issues, urging leaders and citizens alike to prioritise the welfare of the less privileged.

“May God help us as we rebuild our nation and strive for a new Nigeria, where we do not politicise everything, but instead live and act for the common good of all Nigerians, especially those in need,” he prayed.

