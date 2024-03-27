Obi, Soludo for Ben Obi’s book launch

The Labour Party presidential candidate in last year’s general election, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, are billed as Guests of Honour at the public presentation of The Voice of a Prophet, a Compendium of Vintage Speeches of former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator, High Chief, Ben Ndi Obi, holding on March 30.

The book is put together by Sen Obi’s former Senior Legislative Adviser, Dr. Sebastian Anekwe, a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, while the Chairman of the occasion will be Chief Clem Nwankwuv (Dike Udum Abagana).

Senators Ifeanyi Ubah, Tony Nwoye and Victor Umeh will be the Special Guests of Honour, and the Chief Presenter/Launcher is going to be Chief Clem Nwogbo.

With a foreword written by Prof Ken Nwuba, a professor of Public and Private Law/International Terrorism and Armed Hostilities, the book was segmented into nine elucidatory chapters covering deep into contemporary Nigerian politics.

These include the prevailing insecurities, the infamous third term agenda, and what Senator Obi described as a “political exclusion game”, tributes to great Nigerian leaders and the menace of herdsmen amongst other educating and exciting topics.

Senator Obi said the 321-page book was “a compilation of various speeches, interviews and my opinions on key national issues, including various activities organized by my office then as the Special Adviser to Nigeria’s President that culminated to the signing of the Abuja Peace Accord, leading to the formation of the National Peace Committee under the chairmanship of former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, GCFR (rtd).