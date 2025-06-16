Obi Slams Tinubu For Not Visiting Benue Amid Killings

Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, on Monday condemned President Bola Tinubu for not visiting Benue state amid the incessant killings.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, Obi pointed to incidents in India and South Africa as examples of what good leaders do when tragedies happen and claimed Tinubu’s not visiting Benue shows he does not value human lives.

Obi wrote: “Sadly, the evidence is right before our eyes. Recently, we witnessed severe flooding in Niger State that claimed nearly 200 lives, with many still missing. Yet, not even a single presidential visit, this, in a nation where the scene of the tragedy is less than an hour away by helicopter.

“Just days ago, over 200 Nigerians, innocent men, women, children, and even soldiers were massacred in Benue State.

“Again, no presidential visit. No physical presence at the scenes of pain. No genuine national mourning. No leadership face to comfort the grieving or give hope to the people.

“Yet, we have seen what true leadership looks like elsewhere:

“In India, after a plane crash killed nearly 200 people, the Prime Minister was physically at the scene within hours.

“In South Africa, when floods claimed 78 lives, the president went personally to the affected communities, stood with them, and took responsibility.

“That is leadership with compassion. That is leadership that understands the value of human life. But here in Nigeria, we have normalised leadership without empathy, without accountability, and without a human face.

“That is why I insist: Nigeria does not just need another president; Nigeria needs a leader, a leader with competence, capacity, character, and compassion. Until we choose leaders on these principles, the cycle of pain will only continue.”

