Obi Shares Insights From High-Level Meetings In Indonesia

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has provided a detailed account of his meetings with prominent Indonesian leaders, emphasizing lessons Nigeria can learn from the country’s governance strategies.

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate who spoke in a statement issued on Sunday emphasized that with political will and strategic execution, Nigeria can achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.

According to the economic expert, on Monday, February 3, and Tuesday, February 4, he met with Agung Laksono, a former Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, who served under Presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo.

Laksono shared key insights into Indonesia’s transformational governance, focusing on measurable development in critical areas through strategic planning and determined execution.

Obi also met with Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, Indonesia’s only Vice President to serve under two different presidents.

Kalla highlighted how Indonesia achieved simultaneous sectoral development under Yudhoyono and Widodo through decisive leadership and a commitment-focused approach.

The third session was with Yandri Susanto, Indonesia’s Minister of Villages and Development of Disadvantaged Regions.

Susanto detailed the ministry’s achievements under President Joko Widodo, including advancing rural development through education, healthcare, and support for small businesses.

The structured framework, which categorizes villages by development levels, ensures targeted progress while involving municipal and traditional leaders in governance.

Drawing from these discussions, Obi advocated for Nigeria to adopt structured, data-driven policies focusing on rural development, industrialization, and diversification.

