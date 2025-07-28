Obi Set To Build Another Hostel At Dominican College, Abatete

The former Principal of Dominican College, Abatete, Sr. Mary Pia Adesanya, O.P., who is now, by Vatican intervention/appointment, the Superior-General of the Holy Family Sisters of the Needy, has expressed deep appreciation to Mr. Peter Obi for his continued support for the college over the years.

She made this known on Sunday, during the foundation-laying ceremony of a new boys’ hostel at the school.

Sr. Pia, speaking with emotion, narrated how, in 2012, Spring Bank had offered to build a house for Mr. Obi to mark his 50th birthday. Instead of accepting the personal gift, Obi requested that the bank use the resources to build hostels for three schools in the state, one of which was Dominican College, Abatete. This singular act, she said, reflected Obi’s lifelong commitment to education and the welfare of young people.

She went on to recall other numerous interventions Mr. Obi carried out in schools across the state during his tenure as Governor, including the provision of buses, internet connectivity, computers, power generators, and other critical educational infrastructure.

The current Principal of the College, Sr. Clementina Wusaru Oti, O.P., not only affirmed Sr. Mary Pia’s remarks but also built upon them with further insights. She emphasised that the foundation laid by Mr. Peter Obi’s earlier interventions, ranging from infrastructure support to educational resources, had created a lasting momentum that continues to propel the school forward. According to her, the new hostel project is not just another development; it is a visible testament to the power of sustained partnership among the government, private benefactors, and the school community working together for the common good.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new hostel, Obi explained that the project was a collaborative effort with a generous Nigerian whose mother hails from Abatete. In his words: “I met a good-spirited Nigerian whose mother is from Abatete. I asked what he had done for Abatete people, and eventually invited him to support the Dominican School here. When the school mentioned the need for a hostel, I returned to him – and I am glad he has agreed to do it with me.”

Mr. Obi also attended Sunday Mass with the students. During the Mass, the parish priest of Most Holy Name of Mary Parish, Rev. Fr. Ernest Esikaikwu used the opportunity to call on other Nigerians to study Mr. Obi’s exemplary life, describing him as a public figure whose actions exemplify the spirit of true nation-building.

After the Mass, Obi addressed the students, encouraging them to take their studies seriously and remain focused, assuring them that education remains the greatest gift they can receive for their future.

The high point of the visit was Obi’s formal presentation of an initial cheque of ₦25 million donation towards the hostel project. He said the sum was released immediately to ensure that the work begins without delay.

Mr. Obi was accompanied by Prof. Stella Chinwe Okunna and Prof. Patrick Obi.