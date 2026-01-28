Obi Says Constant Grid Collapse Contradicts Tinubu’s Campaign Promise

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Peter Obi, has said that the frequent collapse of the national grid contradicts President Bola Tinubu’s promise made during his 2022 presidential campaign.

Obi, in a statement on X on Wednesday, recalled that Tinubu had told Nigerians: “If I do not provide steady electricity in my first four years, do not vote for me for a second term.”

He noted that the national grid has already collapsed twice in January 2026 alone, “and the month is not even over.”

The former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election stated that Nigeria recorded 12 grid collapses in 2025.

“This reality sharply contradicts the promise and should worry every patriotic Nigerian,” he said.

Obi pointed out that the President is currently on another foreign trip to Turkey, a country which, he observed, has about 87 million people, roughly a third of Nigeria’s population.

He noted that Turkey generates and distributes over 120,000 megawatts of electricity, while Nigeria struggles with less than five per cent of that capacity.

“The contrast is both striking and painful,” he said.

Despite the challenges facing the country, Obi said the President and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), are preoccupied with the next election rather than good governance.

He called on Nigerians to demand accountability and responsible leadership from those in authority “to save Nigerians from the indignity and suffering caused by persistent bad governance.”

Obi appealed to the President to stay at home and confront the nation’s problems, expressing concern that the President may continue his overseas trips while critical issues remain unattended to at home.