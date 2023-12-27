Obi, Saraki condemn Plateau killings

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr. Peter Obi and former Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday condemned the Christmas Eve terrorist attacks that claimed many lives in the Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State. On his X page, Obi demanded justice for those killed, saying: “Even some countries in openly declared wars have not experienced this level of insecurity, violence and loss of human lives.” He added: “After my sympathy visit to the Regent of Oba Community in Anambra State for the recent horrific killing of people in a nightclub in that community.

“Plus the mindless act of terrorism that occurred in Plateau State, where the death toll is now reportedly more than 100 with over 300 injured; with the saddening acts of violence that have occurred in Zamfara and Kastina states. “Where farmers were killed and several others kidnapped, and the many other violent attacks in many parts of the country, which may go unreported. “My thoughts went to our overstretched security officials. The men and women of our armed and security services come to mind. “Let them be reassured that their labours are appreciated by a grateful nation. “Great nations are built by rulers, citizens, and the protectors of freedom. “Therefore, to all our illustrious heroes, please accept the prayers and thoughts of your compatriots and the appreciation of a grateful nation for your services and sacrifices. God bless you all for what you do for us all.”

On his part, Saraki appealed to the government to fish out the perpetrators of the attacks. He said: “The audacity of the assailants and the sheer scale of the carnage are reminders of the deepseated challenges that continue to plague our nation and the urgent need for decisive action to address the root causes of these conflicts. “I urge the Federal Government to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into this heinous act. “No stone must be left unturned, and no perpetrator is allowed to go free. “All the affected communities should receive justice. All well-meaning Nigerians want answers.”