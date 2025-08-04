Obi, Saraki Celebrate D’Tigress’ Fifth AfroBasket Title

2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi and former Senate President Bukola Saraki have celebrated the historic triumph of the country’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, who clinched their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title on Sunday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

In a post on X, Obi extolled the team’s resilience, calling the victory a true reflection of Nigerian excellence.

“Congratulations D’Tigress, you did it. You played like true queens of the court, fearless, fast, and unstoppable.

“Again, you’ve made Nigeria proud, you’ve made Africa proud, and you’ve made history by being the AfroBasket champions 5 times in a row… Coach Wakama, thank you for your leadership, strategy, and belief in this team. You guided them like a true champion maker. Congratulations Queens @DtigressNG, you are indomitable,” Obi wrote.

Saraki also commended the players for their dedication and historic performance, writing:

“History made! The @DtigressNG are champions once again! Congratulations on a massive win at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket, your fifth consecutive title. The entire nation is proud of you!”

D’Tigress defeated Senegal in a dominant performance to secure their place in history as the only team to win five back-to-back AfroBasket titles through 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and now 2025.

Their triumph has drawn accolades from across the political spectrum. President Bola Tinubu had earlier congratulated the team and is reportedly set to host them at the Aso Rock Villa in recognition of their achievement.

Under the guidance of Coach Rena Wakama, the team has demonstrated strategic brilliance, teamwork, and tenacity, cementing Nigeria’s position as a powerhouse in African women’s basketball.

The Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), fans, and sports enthusiasts have all hailed the historic win, describing it as a moment of pride and inspiration for the youth and aspiring athletes.