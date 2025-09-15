Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, alongside Dr. Yunusa Tanko, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Segun Adebanjo, have paid a courtesy visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and later to the new Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja.

Obi disclosed the visits in a post on his X handle, noting that discussions at both meetings centered on the state of the nation, unity, fairness, love, and justice as foundations for building a better Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that the coming together of competent and compassionate leaders with the capacity to deliver would make the vision of a new and progressive Nigeria “POssible.”

“The meetings make me believe that coming together of a competent team with capacity, compassion, and commitment to build a new Nigeria that is POssible,” Obi remarked.