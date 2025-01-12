Share

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has retracted his earlier comment regarding an alleged collapse of Nigeria’s national power grid.

The clarification followed updated information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which stated that the incident was a tripping of the Osogbo-Ihovbor and Benin-Omotosho lines affecting the Lagos axis, rather than a grid collapse.

In his revised statement issued on Sunday, Obi acknowledged that his initial comments were based on reports from reputable media platforms.

He, however, appreciated the TCN for promptly addressing the misinformation and providing clarity on the issue.

Obi also used the opportunity to reiterate his call for improvements in Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

He emphasized the importance of a reliable electricity supply to meet the needs of over 200 million citizens.

“I sincerely hope we will prioritize enhancing our infrastructure in the power sector and remain committed to improving power generation to meet the growing needs of Nigerians,” Obi said.

The power sector remains a critical focus in Nigeria, with stakeholders and citizens alike advocating for reforms to ensure consistent and adequate electricity supply across the country.

