Obi Replies Tinubu, Says Nigeria Need To Attract Foreign Investors

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, shared his views on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s frequent foreign trips.

Speaking during an X-space event called ‘ParallelFact’, Obi stated that Nigeria should focus on attracting foreign investors rather than pursuing them.

This is coming hours after President Tinubu in an interview said the country is engaging with the global market- both foreign and domestic investors.

President Tinubu said Foreign Direct Investment is not ‘Chicken Change’ but a long-term financial commitment from serious enterprises and investors.

He said, “FDI is not ‘chicken change’. FDI is substantial, long-term financial commitments made by serious enterprises and investors. Right now, Nigeria is re-engaging with the global market – both foreign and domestic investors.

“We are telling the story of our significant and far-reaching reforms and rebuilding confidence in Nigeria as an accessible and safe investment.

“We are clearly communicating that ‘Nigeria is open for business’ and that the direction of travel is clear and fully committed”, he said.

Reacting to Tinubu’s comment, Obi emphasized the importance of creating an attractive business environment that would naturally draw foreign investment to the country.

Obi said, “Nobody goes around searching for foreign investors. Foreign investors are like bees; when you keep the honey, they will boom towards there. We need to attract foreign investors and not chase after them.”