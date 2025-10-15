Obi Replaces Mbah As PDP Convention C’ttee Secretary

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed former Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, as Secretary of its National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC).

Obi replaces Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, October 14.

PDP, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, called on party leaders, members and supporters to remain united, steadfast and focused on the successful conduct of the National Convention and the overall progress of our great Party.

It commended the committee on the chairmanship of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State “for its tireless efforts towards the success of the 2025 National Convention.”