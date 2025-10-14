Obi Reacts To World Bank Report On Nigeria’s Economy

Following the recent reports released by the World Bank, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, describing it as “a heartbreaking reflection of how deeply Nigeria is failing its citizens.

New Telegraph reports that the World Bank report released on October 8 shows that about 139 million Nigerians are now living in poverty, a sharp increase from the 87 million reported in 2023 when President Bola Tinubu assumed office.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, who spoke via his verified X handle, said no nation can truly rise when the majority of its people are trapped in poverty,

According to the economic expert, the situation should have triggered urgent national action rather than government rebuttals, adding that the worsening economic reality contradicts government claims of progress through reforms.

He, however, argued that the policies lack direction and a people-centred focus.

Obi urged the government to adopt deliberate, people-oriented reforms that prioritise production over consumption, support small businesses and farmers, and invest in education and healthcare.

“What is even more concerning is that this devastating revelation has not led to an emergency and national discussion on how to effectively pull millions of our people out of poverty, but instead caused a rebuttal from the government, when the news already reflects the daily struggles of the ordinary Nigerian.

“The reasons these reforms are not working are due to the lack of a clear plan and determination to channel the supposed gains into feasible and productive areas that will benefit the people and improve overall growth.

“No nation can truly rise when the majority of its people are trapped in poverty. With the right leadership, we can make Nigeria work for every Nigerian,” Obi concluded.