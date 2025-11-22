Obi Reacts To Nnamdi Kanu’s Conviction, Calls For Political Solution

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has reacted to the conviction of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, describing the development as an avoidable escalation that comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with severe economic hardship, insecurity, and widening national tension.

In a statement on Saturday, Obi said the news of Kanu’s conviction should compel every well-meaning Nigerian to “pause and reflect,” noting that rather than easing tensions, the decision could worsen an already fragile situation.

Obi criticized the Federal Government’s handling of Kanu’s case, insisting that the IPOB leader “should never have been arrested,” and that his arrest, prolonged detention, and eventual conviction represent “a failure of leadership and a misunderstanding of the issues at stake.”

According to him, dialogue, inclusive governance, and constructive engagement remain the most effective ways to address grievances, not coercion.

“The concerns Kanu raised were not unheard of. The issues for which he demanded solutions were not insoluble. They only required wisdom, empathy, and a willingness to listen,” Obi said.

He argued that in functional societies, grievances such as Kanu’s are addressed through dialogue, reforms, and confidence-building measures aimed at strengthening national unity.

Obi added that while some believe “the law has taken its course,” true leadership often requires political solutions, negotiated settlements, or amnesty, especially when legal processes alone cannot guarantee peace and stability.

He likened the government’s approach to “a man trapped in a hole who keeps digging deeper,” warning that the situation threatens to worsen both the government’s predicament and the nation’s collective condition.

Calling for restraint and optimism, Obi urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for reconciliation and lasting peace.

He appealed to the Presidency, the Council of State, and respected national figures to “rise to the occasion” and work toward a political resolution capable of easing national anxieties and promoting inclusivity.

“If we truly desire a new Nigeria, a united, peaceful, and progressive one our leaders must choose healing over hostility, reconciliation over retaliation, and dialogue over division.”