“Our Electoral amendments must include that anyone intending to contest for any public office, whether an incumbent or a new candidate, must submit all academic certificates to the electoral body immediately after party primaries, at least six months before the election.

“These certificates, alongside details of schools attended, what was studied and years of study, should be made public for verification within 90 days.

“This process must also apply to appointed officials, Ministers and even aides, because when dishonesty starts from the top, it spreads to every level of governance, just like it’s happening now.

“Criminal offences should not be dismissed as a mere procedural matter. We must end the era where forgery and deceit are rewarded with power. True leadership must begin with truth.”