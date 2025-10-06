Following media reports that a Minister in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet admitted he never received a university degree, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has warned that certificate forgery risks normalising crime in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that an investigative report by Premium Times revealed that the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, had disowned the Bachelor of Science degree certificate in the possession of the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, saying the politician did not complete his studies at the institution and was never issued a certificate.

Citing court documents filed before Justice Hauwa Yilwa of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the report claimed that Nnaji also admitted that UNN never issued him a degree certificate.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on his official X handle, Obi urged immediate and systemic action, including the prosecution of any official guilty of certificate fraud.

Obi said those who are supposed to be exemplary have become “the very source of the nation’s decay.” He also warned that when dishonest behaviour is modelled by public officials, it corrodes the moral standards available to young Nigerians.

He also gave an account of a conversation with Indonesia’s electoral authorities in which forged or falsely claimed qualifications attract immediate disqualification and prosecution.

Speaking further on the 2027 general election, the economic expert proposed that all aspirants submit academic certificates to the electoral body immediately after party primaries.

“But in my country Nigeria, though the laws are same as in other countries, that forgery is punished by immediate disqualification, the Independent National Electoral Commission makes no effort to scrutinize certificates before the elections, over looks complaints of forgery and when you challenged after the elections, court will dismiss the serious criminal issues as ‘pre-election matters’ without giving this criminal act appropriate punishment.

“INEC, even after the elections, does not bother to revisit or investigate these serious offences before the next election.

“The other concerning issue from all these is how criminals and dishonest people scale through all the scrutiny layers -security, parliament and government apparatus set to handle such.

“Even more disturbing, amounting to double tragedy, is that most of these dishonest people swore to an affidavit before a law court attesting to the authenticity of the documents they presented.

“We are now preparing for the 2027 general elections. INEC have enough time to investigate past complaints about various forms of forgery and false claims.

“Our Electoral amendments must include that anyone intending to contest for any public office, whether an incumbent or a new candidate, must submit all academic certificates to the electoral body immediately after party primaries, at least six months before the election. “These certificates, alongside details of schools attended, what was studied and years of study, should be made public for verification within 90 days. “This process must also apply to appointed officials, Ministers and even aides, because when dishonesty starts from the top, it spreads to every level of governance, just like it’s happening now. “Criminal offences should not be dismissed as a mere procedural matter. We must end the era where forgery and deceit are rewarded with power. True leadership must begin with truth.”