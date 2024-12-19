Obi Reacts To Death Of Children At Ibadan Christmas Event

Share

The former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed grief over the tragic deaths of children during a Christmas celebration in Ibadan, Oyo State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the tragedy, which reportedly occurred due to a stampede at a crowded event, claimed the lives of several innocent children.

Reacting to the tragic incident on his verified X handle on Wednesday, Obi described the incident as “Heart-wrenching” and a grim reflection of systemic failures in Nigeria.

According to Obi, this incident reflects the desperation and inequality that pervades the country.

He, however, questioned how Nigeria has reached a point where children’s symbols of hope and the future die in the pursuit of basic Christmas gifts.

READ ALSO:

He explained the incident as evidence of the nation’s deep poverty, growing inequality, and inadequate safety measures at public events.

“This calamity reveals broader systemic failures in event planning, crowd control, and the fundamental duty to safeguard human lives,” Obi said.

He called on Nigerian leaders to reflect deeply and take decisive action to address these challenges.

Also, Obi emphasized the urgent need for policies that tackle poverty, ensure equitable resource distribution, and enforce safety standards for public gatherings, especially those involving children.

He urged Nigerians to honour the memory of the deceased by committing to creating a safer and more inclusive society.

Obi further stressed that the greatness of a nation lies in its ability to protect its most vulnerable citizens.

“As we mourn these young lives, let us commit to building a society where such incidents are unthinkable.

“We owe it to these children to ensure their deaths inspire lasting change,” Obi stated

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"