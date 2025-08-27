Obi Reacts To Abuja- Kaduna Train Accident

Following the Abuja-Kaduna train derailment, the former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on the President Bola Tinubu-led government to restore confidence in Nigeria’s transport infrastructure.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a passenger train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed on Tuesday, leaving several carriages overturned and causing panic among passengers.

Reacting to the incident in a post on his official X handle, Obi expressed sadness over those affected and urged authorities to act swiftly to provide adequate medical support to the injured.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the Abuja–Kaduna train derailment today. My heartfelt prayers are with the injured and all affected.

“The rail transport system is a critical component of development, and we must continue to embrace it.

“I urge the authorities to act swiftly to provide adequate medical support to the injured, ensure accountability, and restore confidence in our transport infrastructure.

“We keep all affected in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” he wrote.