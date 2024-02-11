Obi Reacts As Wigwe, Wife, Son Die In Helicopter Crash

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has expressed great sadness over the tragic demise of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, and his family.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wigwe and his family reportedly died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America on Friday.

It was gathered that Wigwe, his, wife, and son were in the helicopter, headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border between Nevada and California.

Reacting to the tragic incident in a statement via X on Sunday, Peter Obi recounted how he met Wigwe on the brink of starting his marital journey and has maintained a connection to his endeavours.

Obi described Wigwe as a determined and forward-thinking individual whose contributions extended beyond the professional realm.

He also prayed for Wigwe’s beloved wife, his son, and all those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash.

He wrote, “I’m deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of my dear friend, Mr Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Holdings, along with his wife and son, and another close friend, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former group chairman of NGX Group.

“This loss is profoundly felt across the nation. I first met Herbert during his early days, on the brink of starting his marital journey. I vividly remember assisting him in preparing for his traditional wedding and being there for the ceremony with his wife, Chizoba, from Achina, Anambra State. Since then, I’ve maintained a connection to his endeavours in my own modest ways.

“Herbert, a determined and forward-thinking individual, led Access Bank to new heights following his brother Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede. His noteworthy contributions extended beyond the professional realm, with commendable philanthropic efforts in health and education, exemplified by the establishment of Wigwe University, showcasing his deep commitment to education as a driver of development. The loss of such an exceptional individual reminds us of life’s fleeting nature, encouraging us to live with a purpose that contributes to the betterment of humanity.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Herbert, his beloved wife, his son, and all those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash. May God grant them eternal rest and provide strength to Herbert’s family, Access Holdings, and all of us mourning this irreplaceable loss.”