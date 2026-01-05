Obi Reacts As India Overtakes Japan, Warns Of Nigeria’s Economic Decline

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s economic trajectory following India’s emergence as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

In a statement shared on his social media platform on Monday, Obi noted that India recently surpassed Japan in nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), citing International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates which project India’s 2025 GDP at $4.187 trillion, slightly above Japan’s $4.186 trillion. He added that India is now positioning itself to overtake Germany as the world’s third-largest economy.

While describing India’s rise as commendable, Obi said the development highlights Nigeria’s economic decline, noting that both countries once shared similar economic trajectories.

Referencing World Bank data, Obi explained that in 2007, India’s nominal GDP per capita stood at about $1,022, compared to Nigeria’s $1,816. By 2015, India’s GDP per capita had increased to around $1,584, while Nigeria’s rose to approximately $2,586.

However, according to IMF World Economic Outlook projections, Obi said that by 2025, India’s nominal GDP per capita is expected to reach $2,878, while Nigeria’s is projected to decline sharply to about $807.

Obi further questioned Nigeria’s economic performance despite significant subsidy savings, increased revenues and extensive borrowing.

He stated that between 2023 and 2025, Nigeria’s combined revenue amounted to about ₦200 trillion (approximately $135 billion), yet there has been little improvement in critical sectors such as healthcare, education and poverty reduction.

He noted that poverty, insecurity, healthcare challenges and educational setbacks have worsened, while many small and medium-scale businesses are shutting down due to high costs, unreliable electricity and limited support.

He also pointed to rising living costs, including food, rent and transportation, which he said have placed additional pressure on Nigerians.

The former governor called for national unity and leadership anchored on competence, compassion and character, urging greater investment in healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture and technology.

He also stressed the need to reduce the cost of governance, cut waste and ensure transparency and accountability.

According to Obi, only through visionary leadership and collective action can Nigeria harness its vast resources, close the gap with fast-growing economies like India and deliver prosperity, security and opportunity for its citizens.