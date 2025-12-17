Obi Raises Transparency Concerns Over Nigeria–France Tax Cooperation MoU

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concerns over recent reports of a tax cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and France, calling for greater transparency, public disclosure, and accountability in agreements that affect national revenue systems.

In a statement shared on X, Obi said while international collaboration is not inherently wrong, agreements involving tax administration, revenue management and data systems must be handled with a high level of openness due to their direct impact on public trust and institutional credibility.

According to him, it is troubling that an agreement of such importance appears to have been concluded without the full terms being made public or clearly explained to Nigerians.

“Agreements relating to tax administration, revenue systems, and data management demand a high level of openness because of their direct impact on public trust,” Obi said, stressing that transparency is essential in matters affecting public revenue.

While clarifying that he is not opposed to engaging foreign expertise, the former governor insisted that such engagements must be clearly justified, with a transparent explanation of the gaps they are meant to fill, why local capacity is insufficient, and the concrete benefits Nigerians are expected to gain.

Obi further argued that Nigeria is not lacking in tax expertise, noting that the country has qualified tax professionals, advisory firms and globally recognised consultancies already operating locally with the capacity to support tax reform and modernisation.

“In light of this, it is reasonable for Nigerians to question why external partnerships are prioritised instead of strengthening and leveraging existing local capacity,” he stated, adding that sustainable reform should focus on building institutions from within.

He said the concerns are heightened by Nigeria’s current economic challenges, including multidimensional poverty affecting over 60 per cent of the population, high youth unemployment, multiple taxation burdening small and medium-scale enterprises, and rising government borrowing without corresponding productivity gains.

According to Obi, policy focus should be on simplifying the tax system, closing revenue leakages, broadening the tax base fairly, and ensuring prudent management of public resources.

He warned that any policy or agreement lacking transparency, public confidence and clearly defined benefits risks further eroding trust in government.

Obi therefore called on the Federal Government to publish the full MoU, clearly explain its rationale, and outline the mutual benefits, particularly the tangible advantages Nigeria stands to gain.

“Leadership demands openness, accountability, and commitment to the interests of the Nigerian people. Decisions of this nature must always be guided by what best serves the nation,” he said.