Obi Raises Concern Over Passport Fees Surpassing Workers’ Salaries

2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has criticized the Nigerian government for the surge in international passport fees, describing the move as a heavy burden on ordinary citizens and evidence of the administration’s disconnect from the people.

In a statement released on Thursday, Obi noted that passport fees have surged to ₦100,000 for a 32-page booklet and ₦200,000 for a 64-page passport, marking the third increase in just two years.

“The obsession of this administration with putting a burden on the populace is becoming legendary and continues to reveal its apparent disconnect with the people and the suffering,” Obi said.

READ ALSO:

He highlighted the stark contrast between the new passport fees and the current minimum wage in Nigeria, which is ₦70,000, emphasizing that the cost of a single passport now exceeds the average worker’s monthly salary.

“In a country where the new minimum wage is only ₦70,000, the cost of a single passport now exceeds a worker’s monthly salary, probably the only country in the world to achieve this feat,” Obi stated.

Obi condemned the government for transferring financial pressure onto ordinary Nigerians rather than easing their burdens, warning that such policies intensify the economic strain on citizens.

“Instead of making life easier, this government keeps shifting the burden onto ordinary Nigerians. It is alarming that the price of the international passport is higher than what workers earn in a month,” he added.