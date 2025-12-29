Obi Raises Concern Over Anthony Joshua’s Accident, Laments Emergency Response Gaps

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed sympathy over the road accident involving former heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, which occurred in Makun, Ogun State.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, Obi said he received the news of the accident with worry, noting that the incident was particularly troubling as it happened while the boxer was in Nigeria.

“It is with deep concern that I received the news of the road accident involving former heavyweight boxing champion, Mr. @anthonyjoshua, in Makun, Ogun State,” Obi wrote.

The former Anambra State governor also raised concerns about reports suggesting that no ambulance was readily available to convey Joshua to the hospital, describing the situation as worrisome and reflective of broader challenges in emergency response systems.

Obi prayed for Anthony Joshua’s speedy recovery and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the two individuals who lost their lives in the accident.

“May God Almighty grant him a speedy recovery, and I extend my deepest sympathies to the families of the two lives lost. May God grant them comfort and grant the departed eternal rest,” he added.

The Ogun State Police Command and the Federal Road Safety Corps have confirmed that the accident occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, resulting in the death of two passengers, while Anthony Joshua sustained minor injuries. Investigations into the crash are ongoing.