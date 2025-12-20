Obi Raises Alarm Over Alleged Forged Laws

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has raised the alarm over what he described as a dangerous decline in Nigeria’s constitutional governance, alleging discrepancies between laws passed by the National Assembly and those eventually signed and published by the executive.

In a post on X on Saturday, Obi lamented that Nigeria appears to be drifting from the long-criticised practice of padded budgets to an even more troubling era of what he termed “forged laws.”

He described the development as a national shame that strikes at the heart of democracy, the rule of law, and institutional integrity.

According to Obi, the issue goes beyond administrative error, pointing instead to documented alterations that affect taxpayers’ rights and citizens’ access to justice.

He expressed particular concern over the inclusion of enforcement and coercive provisions that, he said, were never approved by the House of Representatives.

Among the controversial provisions highlighted are a mandatory 20 percent deposit before appeals can be heard in court, the sale of assets without judicial oversight, and the granting of arrest powers to tax authorities.

Obi warned that such measures, if true, represent a grave abuse of process and a direct threat to civil liberties.

The former Anambra State governor also criticised what he described as the silence of the Presidency in the face of allegations bordering on forgery and institutional sabotage.

He questioned who authorised the changes and why Nigerians have not been told what was truly passed by lawmakers, what was signed into law, and what was officially recorded.

Obi stressed that public confidence in governance cannot survive in an environment where citizens are asked to pay higher taxes while trust in government continues to erode.

He called for full transparency, urging authorities to make all relevant documents public so Nigerians can clearly see where discrepancies may exist.

He called for leadership anchored on due process, accountability, and respect for the rule of law, warning that no nation can progress where laws are allegedly altered and silence replaces responsible leadership.