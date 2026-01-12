Obi Questions Tinubu’s Absence Amid Rising Poverty, Insecurity In Nigeria

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has questioned the absence of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, questioning the state of leadership amid the country’s worsening economic and security challenges.

Obi on Monday in a press statement shared on his verified X page, described the situation as a “critical demand for accountability”, noting that Nigeria is approaching the end of the year with an estimated 140 million citizens living in extreme poverty, the highest number globally.

He also cited rampaging hunger, escalating insecurity, massive youth unemployment, and alarming infant mortality rates as indicators of a nation under severe strain.

Obi expressed concern that the President reportedly spent 196 days abroad in 2025, more time outside the country than within it, at a period he described as one of Nigeria’s most challenging eras.

According to the former governor, Nigerians have not heard directly from their President since December 2025, with no New Year address or national broadcast to reassure citizens amid growing hardship.

He further alleged that the President chose to spend the holiday season in Europe while Nigerians faced hunger, anxiety, and uncertainty at home.

Obi also criticized the President’s silence following reported foreign military actions on Nigerian soil, noting that Nigerians reportedly learned of such developments through foreign media and officials rather than from their own government.

“This is not governance; it is neglect,” Obi stated, arguing that leadership requires physical presence, direct engagement, and clear communication, especially during periods of national crisis.

He contrasted Nigeria’s situation with that of other developing nations where leaders visibly engage their citizens during difficult times, stressing that leadership goes beyond issuing statements through aides.

Obi warned that national unity cannot thrive in the absence of visible leadership, noting that silence during crises deepens mistrust and division.

He emphasized that progress, economic recovery, and security reforms depend on leadership that communicates clearly and consistently with the people.

“In a time of crisis, the absence of leadership is perilous,” Obi further added that silence in the face of national challenges represents a profound failure of responsibility.