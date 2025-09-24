Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has raised concerns over the Development Bank of Nigeria’s (DBN) recent claim that it has disbursed over ₦1 trillion to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) since 2015.

In a statement on his official X handle on Wednesday, Obi said the figure, which translates to more than $1 billion, does not reflect the reality of Nigerian businesses.

According to him, despite the massive sum reportedly released, most small business operators across the country remain unaware of the bank’s existence, let alone benefitting from its interventions.

Obi noted that if indeed such an amount was properly deployed, its impact should be visible across the economy.

“If $1 billion were disbursed in small loans averaging about $1,000 each, it could have supported at least 1 million small businesses. The ripple effect would have been no less than 3 million new jobs, with measurable growth in enterprises and real progress in lifting people out of poverty,” he explained.

He stressed, however, that the current reality tells a different story, as unemployment remains high, poverty deepens, and many businesses are either shutting down or relocating outside the country.

“How can such a huge sum be disbursed and yet ordinary Nigerians feel no impact? Empowerment is not a slogan or a campaign tool, it must be proven by results,” Obi stated.

The former presidential candidate demanded accountability and transparency, insisting that Nigerians deserve to know who exactly benefitted from the claimed ₦1 trillion, what businesses were created, and how many jobs were generated.

Without clear answers, Obi argued, the disbursement claim risks being seen as another case of scarce national resources being captured by a privileged few under the guise of empowerment schemes.

He further noted that for Nigeria to progress, institutions like the DBN must provide verifiable evidence that their interventions are truly reaching the people, delivering jobs, and reducing poverty, rather than existing as statistics in official reports.