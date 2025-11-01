Obi Pledges ₦20m To Educational, Health Institutions

The Anglican Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Rt Revd Ephraim Ikeakor, has applauded former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi for what he described as an uncommon commitment to public service and human development.

The Bishop spoke during Obi’s visit to the College of Nursing Sciences at the Diocesan Hospital, Amichi, where Obi donated ₦5 million to support ongoing infrastructural development.

He noted that he had yet to encounter a politician whose concern for the people is as genuine and consistent as Obi, stressing that Obi’s philanthropic interventions are never tied to political ambition.

The cleric recalled that Obi’s visits to the hospital had become a yearly tradition, adding that he often reached out himself to confirm the visit.

“Whether he is contesting election or not, he continues to support institutions that serve society. I have not seen a politician like him,” he said.

READ ALSO:

According to him, such consistency reflects Obi’s sincerity and passion for community upliftment.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Students’ Union Leader, Mr Onyedika Otubaluonye, described Obi as a blessing to the school and the wider community.

He recalled the ambulance donated by Obi, noting that the institution has continued to benefit from his benevolence.

Obi also visited Immaculata Girls’ Secondary School, Nnewi, where he received a warm welcome from the students.

Miss Ilikandu Mmasichukwu, speaking on their behalf, said the school still enjoys the benefits of buses, computers, and generators donated during Obi’s tenure as governor.

Appreciating past interventions, Mmasichukwu appealed for additional support, including a Coaster bus, a Hilux vehicle, laptops for WAEC CBT examinations, and solar power.

At St Felix Hospital, Nnewi, Obi again commended the commitment of the medical team and donated another ₦15 million to enhance healthcare services.

The Manager of the hospital, Rev Fr Peter Ugochukwu, who recalled Obi’s visit in 2023, said they were very proud to see him again and to be associated with him.

He said plans were underway to acquire a permanent site, build a multi-specialty hospital, and establish a School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Responding at the events, Obi reiterated his message on purposeful leadership, stating that society must celebrate leaders who serve humanity with sincerity.

He praised Bishop Ikeakor for his dedication to the Church and the community, describing him as “a cleric whose integrity and service I deeply admire.”

Addressing the students of Immaculata Girls’ Secondary School, Obi encouraged them to take their education seriously, assuring them that education remains the most powerful tool for global relevance.

“With education, you can become another Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Prof Chinyere Okunna, or Chimamanda Adichie.” He promised to support the school’s requests.

At St Felix Hospital, Obi said he had come to contribute to efforts to strengthen the hospital so it could continue serving God through serving humanity.

He encouraged the healthcare workers and urged them not to relent in their efforts to deliver quality care.