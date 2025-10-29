Obi Pays Tribute To Christopher Kolade, Hails Legacy Of Integrity

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party 2023 Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has paid glowing tributes to the late Dr. Christopher Kolade, describing him as a towering moral authority whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Obi shared his reflections on social media, recounting his attendance at the Service of Songs and Night of Tributes in Lagos State, which saw dignitaries including a representative of the President, his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and the Lagos State Governor in attendance.

Obi further participated in the Funeral Service for Dr. Kolade at St. Peter’s Church, Faji, Lagos, alongside former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor of Ogun State Prince Dapo Abiodun, and PDP Edo State Gubernatorial Candidate, Barr. Asue Ighodalo.

In his remarks, Obi described Dr. Kolade as a man whose life embodied integrity, humility, and purpose.

“Chief Dr. Kolade was one of Nigeria’s finest moral voices, a man who lived and led with conscience, truth, and an unwavering commitment to ethical values,” Obi said.

He noted that Dr. Kolade was wealthy not in material terms but in character, virtue, and the countless lives he touched.

Obi prayed asking the Almighty God to grant Dr. Kolade eternal rest and peace in the bosom of the Lord.