Obi Pays Condolence Visit To Katsina Gov Over Mother’s Death

Share

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda following the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Barebari, who died at the age of 93.

The former Governor of Anambra State made this known in a statement issued on his official X handle on Tuesday, April 1.

Obi conveyed his sympathies and prayers to the governor, hoping to offer some comfort in this time of sorrow, adding that the Almighty Allah forgives the deceased’s sins and grant her eternal rest in his kingdom.

READ ALSO

He also prayed for Governor Radda and his family for the strength to bear this loss with fortitude and grace.

The statement reads, “Today, I made a solemn trip to Katsina to pay my personal, sincere condolences to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on the passing of his beloved mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barbari.

“Losing a loved one, especially a mother, is an immeasurable loss, and I can only imagine the grief that he and his family are experiencing at this moment.

“During my visit, I conveyed my sympathies and prayers, hoping to offer some comfort in this time of sorrow. I stand in solidarity with Governor Radda, his immediate family, and the extended Barbari family as they navigate this painful period.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest in His kingdom, and His Excellency and his family the strength to bear this loss with fortitude and grace. ”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

