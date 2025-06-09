Obi, Otti, Usman Headline Obidient Rebirth

Share

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti and the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, are among personalities expected to grace the presentation of the book, “Obi: The Political Change Agent,” in Abuja on Tuesday.

Written by former Deputy Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Ike Abonyi, the book, according statement by spokesperson of Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, captures the transformation of Nigeria’s political landscape since the emergence of the Obidient Movement.

Umar confirmed that Obi who is special guest at the occasion, will attend the book presentation, alongside Governor Otti and other top-notchers of the Obidient Movement.

A renowned legal intellectual, Prof. Sam Amadi is the keynote speaker, while former Campaign Manager of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Oseloka Obaze is the book reviewer.

According to the statement, the occasion will be chaired by Senator Usman while the presidential running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed is co-chief presenter.

