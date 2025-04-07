Share

In a strategic move to reposition the Labour Party (LP) amid the recent legal developments, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, have jointly summoned a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

New Telegraph reports that the NEC meeting is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Abuja.

The announcement, which was signed by Ibrahim Umar, spokesperson of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), was made available to journalists on Monday.

According to a notice jointly issued by Obi and Otti, the NEC session will run concurrently with a town hall meeting and interactive engagement with key stakeholders and other organs of the party at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

READ ALSO:

Umar noted that key participants expected at the meeting include the Labour Party’s 2023 Vice-Presidential candidate, serving and former senators, senatorial candidates, members of the House of Representatives (both current and former), and LP House of Representatives candidates from the last general election.

Also listed are members of the National Caretaker Committee (NTC), all former governorship candidates still loyal to the party, representatives of the NLC/TUC Political Commission, as well as members of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) led by Julius Abure.

New Telegraph recalls that the NEC meeting comes in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court verdict which effectively sacked the Julius Abure-led NWC, paving the way for a reorganisation within the party’s leadership structure.

The upcoming gathering is expected to chart a new course for the party’s internal administration and set the tone for preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

