Obi Only Opposition Voice In Nigeria – Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, the former Governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has opined that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is the only remaining opposition voice in Nigeria.

This was as he maintained that no one would defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Fayose, who made this remark on Wednesday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, reiterated his support for President Tinubu but clarified that it does not mean he is hobnobbing with the APC.

According to him, his support for the President is not for personal gain. adding that he had rejected an appointment from Tinubu.

READ ALSO

“Tell me, who will defeat the APC? The only opposition that I know in Nigeria—let me tell you now—the only opposition, I didn’t say the opposition can win Asiwaju, but the only opposition that still has traction is Obi, no other one.

“The only voice that has traction, that is still talking, that is everywhere despite not being in government, is Obi. I give it to him. But let me tell you, all others are just filling the gap.

“Atiku is filling the gap, and all the others too, because people don’t listen to them anymore.

“Listen to me, ADC — they are our old friends, senior colleagues, junior colleagues. Let me tell you that ADC is going nowhere,” he said.

“Have you seen me taking an appointment from the APC? Asiwaju asked me, ‘Oshoko, what would we give you?’ I said, ‘Nothing, sir.’

“At 65, I would rather be at home, being more responsible and doing other things that I need to do. I have served well, two-term governor — I have done well. Let tomorrow hold itself.

“I am not hobnobbing with the APC, but I have been Asiwaju’s friend and brother for a long time. That is the truth.”