Obi On Kaduna Abduction: ‘Nigeria Is Not At War, Yet We Count Victims Like One’

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has lamented Nigeria’s worsening security situation following reports that about 172 worshippers were abducted from churches in Kaduna State.

In a statement on Tuesday, Obi described the alleged incident as another painful reminder of a country where insecurity has been “allowed to grow unchecked and unchallenged,” warning that frequent mass abductions and conflicting official accounts point to a deeper national crisis.

Obi said that even though the government and the police have stated that they are not aware of the reported Kaduna abductions, Nigerians must begin to ask fundamental questions about leadership, accountability and the protection of lives.

“Is this how we will continue? Can we keep waking up to news of mass abductions, disputed figures, and official denials while citizens live in fear?” he asked.

According to him, whether the reported figures are eventually confirmed or not, the regularity of such reports alone reflects a breakdown in safety, governance and national cohesion.

He recalled that communities in Benue, Zamfara, Kano, Niger and Plateau states have recently experienced similar security challenges, stressing that Nigeria is not officially at war, yet continues to record casualty figures comparable to conflict zones.

“Nigeria is not at war, yet here we are again, counting victims with inconsistencies that surpass those of nations at war,” Obi said.

He criticised what he described as misplaced government priorities, arguing that a state capable of mobilising resources for propaganda, wasteful spending and foreign lobbyists should also be able to secure communities and protect its citizens.

“A government that can mobilise resources for waste and propaganda, but cannot secure its people, has misplaced its priorities,” he added.

Obi expressed solidarity with the people of Kaduna, assuring affected families of support and prayers, while calling for urgent action by relevant authorities if the abductions are confirmed.

“To the people of Kaduna, you are not alone. We stand with you. To the families whose loved ones were taken, we share in your pain,” he said, adding that he prays for the safe return of all abducted persons and speedy recovery for anyone injured.

He noted that if the reported abductions are eventually proven to be false, Nigerians should be grateful, but if otherwise, security agencies must act swiftly and decisively.

“Nigeria deserves a government that treats human life as sacred. The time to confront this insecurity is now,” Obi remarked.