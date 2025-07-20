Obi: Okpebholo Denies Threat, Says Edo Welcomes All Nigerians

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has denied reports that he threatened the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, not to visit the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor clarified that he merely emphasized the need for proper protocol, particularly for politically exposed persons.

“As the Chief Security Officer of Edo State, it is my constitutional responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of all residents and visitors,” the governor said. “This includes ensuring adequate security during high-profile visits or events that may attract large crowds or media attention.”

He explained that failure to follow protocol could create serious security risks, citing the growing threat of attacks and abductions targeting religious leaders in the state.

“Edo has recorded several tragic incidents, including the abduction of seminarians and killings of clergy in recent years,” Okpebholo noted. “Public donations to churches, hospitals, or faith-based institutions though well-intentioned must be handled carefully and in consultation with security agencies to avoid further endangering recipients.”

He stressed that his earlier comments on the need for discretion in public giving were based on security intelligence and moral responsibility, urging against politicizing the matter.

“We expect leaders, no matter how highly placed, to respect local security protocols,” he added. “Edo State remains open to all well-meaning Nigerians, provided proper procedures are followed.”