November 10, 2025
Obi-Okoye Makes History, Delivers 2 Govs

Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in Anambra state today made history by delivering and producing two Governors from two different political parties, a feat that has never been achieved by any party Chairman in the history of politics in the area.

Obi-Okoye was Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in 2003 that delivered Sen Chris Ngige as governor of Anambra State and 23 years after he delivered Gov Charles Soludo as Chairman of APGA.

He had been the National Publicity Secretary of APGA for four years and later became the political adviser to the then Governor Willie Obiano before becoming the Chairman of the party.

