Obi Of Onitsha: Nigeria’s Economic Reality Dire

Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi), has lamented the high level of poverty and hardship across the country, insisting that the reality on the ground is very dire.

The monarch dismissed the ongoing political alliances by politicians ahead of the 2027 general election as not in the interest of the common masses but a selfish ambition of the gladiators.

Achebe, who in his address marking the 24th Ofala Onitsha festival at Ime-Obi, Onitsha on Friday, also lamented the unending insecurity in the country.

He stated that the respective leaderships in Nigeria should intensify efforts in check-mating the avalanche of violence in the area. This year’s Ofala festival has as its theme; Njiko na Ntachi; meaning, Unity and Perseverance.

This, according to Achebe, is guided by the prevailing hardship in the country. He emphasised the need for empathy and encouraged the people to wade through these hard times in their attitudes, determination and actions.

He said: “According to the latest Would Bank development update on Nigeria, our poverty rate has risen from 40 per cent in 2018 to 60 per cent in 2023, that is from 79 million to 104 million people being classified as poor.”

“The reality on the ground is very dire, particularly with regards to basic essentials such as food, medication, transportation and house rent. “The situation is worsened by unending violence in most parts of the country which affects the agricultural sector very seriously.

“Whilst it is pursuing Lauderdale macroeconomic stabilisation measures, we call on the government to make urgent provisions for the poorest in the population and provide palliatives that can directly reach the intended beneficiaries without being sidelined by government bureaucracy.”