Obi of Onitsha: Nigeria at Dangerous Crossroad

The Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi) has lamented that Nigeria as a country is dangerously at a crossroad in all the spheres of National endeavour. Achebe further lamented that the attendant implications of the outcome of the last general election across the country and the sustained protests occasioned by the exercise would have been averted had it been the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC convincingly conducted transparent elections with massive resources at its disposal.

Igwe Achebe, who disclosed this during the Ofala Festival and 22nd year of his being on the throne of the Onitsha Ancient Kingdom, contended that the dangerous situation in the country calls for worry. “The outcome of the Presidential election which has been upheld by the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal has been further challenged at the Supreme Court of Nigeria” “Furthermore, Civil Society Organizations have announced an extended civil disobedience agenda to “Occupy Nigeria” in protest against the non- transparency of the PEPT.

The uncertainty that now prevails would have been averted if INEC had convincingly conducted transparent elections with the massive resources at its disposal” “The uncertainty had been further complicated by the continuing security concerns in most parts of the country. Following eight years of the previous administration, including the unilateral removal of fuel subsidy without a backup strategy are seriously deepening the hardship in the country, particularly at the lower rungs of the society.

“In effect, the country is at a dangerous crossroads, politically, economically, socially and security wise” “In the South East, we have the aftermath of the last general elections; the complex and protracted security situation involving kidnapers, political thugs, state and non state actors, etc; all masquerading as unknown gunmen as well as crippling economic situation of the South East, arising from the insecurity and the ill advised stay-at- home protests that have cost Ndigbo incalculable losses in finances and tragically, properties and lives ” he said.

Achebe, however, noted that the Onitsha Ancient Kingdom has been able to contain the security challenges in the area following the contributions of security operatives in the area . Corroborating the submissions of the Igwe Achebe, the Chairman, Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Joseph Orji, noted that in the last one year he came into office, his administration has enjoyed robust and great synergy with the Monarch noting that his support and fatherly role has been the tonic that gave rise to the security of lives and property in the area.

“It is on record that our Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Agbogidi, since I came into office, has provided the tonic and the much needed synergy that has provided adequate security of lives and property in Onitsha and whatever we have achieved so far is simply due to the instrumentality of His Majesty” he said Speaking in the same stead , Gov Charles Soludo announced that in the next two weeks, something symbolic would happen in Onitsha and Anambra State in general, in the area of security, adding that the menace of touts and criminals would soon be a thing of the past.

“Onitsha is the Homeland of the entire Igbo race because there is no person in the South East that does not have a relative in Onitsha and this includes the greater Onitsha which comprises of Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Idemili North and South as well as Ogbaru Local Government Areas” “We cannot afford to allow touts to run down Onitsha, which is the commercial nerve centre of the South East and South South and we are clearing all illegal structures and undesirable elements in Onitsha and this would have multiplier effects on commerce, industry and wealth creation as well as social harmony” he noted