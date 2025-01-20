Obi of Onitsha Congratulates Igwe Iweka as Anambra TRC Chairman

Share

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe has congratulated Igwe Chidubem Iweka, the traditional ruler of Obosi (Eze Obosi) on his appointment as Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ASTRC). Achebe, in his congratulatory message yesterday in Onitsha by his Chief of Staff, Chief Osita Anionwu, pledged support and encouragement to enable Iweka succeed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Governor Chukwuma Soludo on January 18, appointed Iweka as chairman of ASTRC to replace Igwe Achebe, whose leadership was dissolved in January 2024.

He explained that he was unavoidably absent at the meeting where Iweka was appointed due to a clash with an earlier scheduled event outside Anambra.

He said: “As the governor told me, your appointment was based on extensive consultations, which became your mandate to lead the council on a solid foundation.

“As your predecessor, I offer my full support and encouragement to you always in your capacity as chairman and I wish you well, Agbogidi.”

