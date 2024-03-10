Obi Not In The Same Level With Fashola, El-Rufai – Bello

A lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Bello El-Rufai, has admitted that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, is a brilliant individual, but not at the same level as former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola.

Bello who is the son of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai made this known while speaking in an interview.

According to him, he had had the opportunity to interact with Peter Obi one-on-one on a flight and discuss with him.

He said, “I’ve flown next to Governor Peter Obi, probably he won’t even remember. I was going to Wales when I did my A-levels.

“I was impressed by his simplicity. Other Governors were flying first class, he was in business, don’t ask me why I was in business but I was there.

“I picked his brain and stuff. I was a kid, probably 18, I don’t think he’s a bad man, that’s not what I’m saying.”

He, however, submitted that judging by governance, Lagos is more developed than Anambra, and Peter Obi is not on the same level as Fashola or his father, Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking further, he opined that he doesn’t believe in political messiahs.

He added, “You know we followed (former) President Buhari thinking he could solve the problem.

“My issue with what is going on in the Labour Party is they believe one person can solve this problem; it’s not going to work that way; this is a collective effort.”