Obi: Nigeria Needs To Invest In Education

The National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has called on government at all levels to invest in the education of Nigerians.

Obi, who accompanied the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chairmanship candidate for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the February 2026 FCT Council elections, Dr Moses Paul, on a visit to LEA Nursery/Primary School, Kapwa, a suburb of Abuja, said education is the bedrock of any society.

He decried the dilapidated state of the school, noting that the school furniture is in “irreparable conditions.”

Obi wondered why a school with over 200 pupils had no toilet facilities, and promised to give the school a facelift.

“The most important thing we can do as a nation is to invest in basic education. Investment in children is the most important.

“I am here today to support my brother, Dr Moses Paul, the ADC candidate contesting for the AMAC Council. You know he is campaigning and going round the communities in his constituency.

“He told me that he went to a school that has no chairs for teachers. They have no toilet.

“That is what I believe leaders should do: visit schools and other public facilities to see things. As governor, I visited all the primary and secondary schools in Anambra State. I always like going to see things,” Obi stated.

The candidate, Dr Paul, condemned the deplorable state of educational facilities in the territory, recalling that schools in Abuja went on strike for nearly one year because the teachers were denied their welfare.

He promised to change the narratives if elected.