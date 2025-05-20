Obi: Nigeria Failing Its People By Ignoring Borno Crisis

Share

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has called for urgent national intervention in the deteriorating security situation in the Marte area of Borno State, describing it as “concerning and very unsettling.”

In a statement posted on his X platform, Obi emphasized that the crisis in Marte is more than a local emergency—it is a national alarm bell that must not be ignored.

He, however, commended Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for his proactive and people-centred approach to leadership.

“By choosing to spend a night in a town under threat, Governor Zulum demonstrated what true leadership should be. His courage is not for commendation alone; it is a challenge to those in authority to match words with decisive action,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor lamented the vulnerability of hundreds of communities in the area and the lack of swift federal intervention.

“Nigeria cannot claim to be building a secure and united country when a sitting governor is left pleading for federal support to prevent an entire local government from falling into the hands of terrorists,” he said.

Obi noted that over 300 communities are currently exposed and more than 20,000 Nigerians have been displaced due to the rising insurgency.

“These are not just numbers. They are families, children, and communities whose hopes are hanging by a thread,” he said.

He also highlighted Governor Zulum’s warnings about the regrouping of insurgents around Lake Chad and the Mandara Hills, as well as the imminent collapse of Marte.

“These are facts. And it is not enough to acknowledge them—we must respond with urgency and sincerity,” Obi stressed.

Decrying what he described as a “culture of delayed response and distant governance,” Obi called for immediate reinforcement of security in the affected areas.

“Our displaced citizens need protection, not promises. And our leaders, particularly at the federal level, must show the will to act swiftly and consistently,” he said.

He added that Nigeria functions best when leadership is driven by compassion, competence, and courage—qualities he believes Governor Zulum has demonstrated.

“The Federal Government must now do the same. If we fail to protect Borno, we fail the idea of Nigeria itself. This is not about politics. It is about people. It is about protecting the soul of our nation,” Obi concluded.

“Let us act quickly, decisively, and justly. A new Nigeria is POssible.”

Share