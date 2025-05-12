Obi: Nigeria, Africa Can Work If We Tackle

Share

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said the only way to make Nigeria and Africa work is to dismantle corruption and rascality in governance.

Speaking through his verified X handle yesterday, Obi said Nigeria must also prioritise investment in the critical areas of development.

He said: “I shared insights from my political journey, highlighting the challenges and opportunities that come with serving the public.

“I maintained that Nigeria, and indeed Africa, can work for all if we dismantle corruption and rascality in governance. “Yesterday, at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, I was honoured with an invitation to address African youths in the African Together Conference tagged ‘The Making of Africa’s Future Presidents.

“I was delighted to interact with these youths drawn from different African countries and passionate about making a positive difference in society. “I was inspired by the energy and determination of these young leaders, and I remain committed to empowering them to shape Africa’s future.

“Our discussion centred on the pathway to dismantling corruption and building a better future for our continent. “I reiterated how investing in the critical areas of human and national development, education, health, and pulling people out of poverty can drive immeasurable growth and development in any nation and continent.”

He pointed out that drawing examples from comparable nations such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the continent of Asia, he highlighted how committed leadership can turn around any country and continent by prioritising investments in these areas.

Share