Obi Mourns Zamfara Fire Victims, Calls For Probe

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has consoled with the government and People of Zamfara State over the tragic fire incident which claimed the lives of 17 children and left many others injured.

Obi who spoke via his verified X handle on Wednesday noted that the incident is a deeply tragic and devastating loss that no parent, community, or nation should ever have to endure.

Obi sends his prayers to the immediate families, the Zamfara State government who have lost their loved ones and those currently receiving treatment.

According to the economic expert, the state government must demand a thorough investigation into the cause of this fire and ensure that such a disaster never happens again.

“As a nation, we cannot continue to lose our children—the very future of our country—to preventable tragedies.

“I appeal to both federal and state authorities to strengthen school infrastructure, enforce safety regulations, and invest in emergency response systems. Our children in Nigeria deserve to learn in a good and secure environment.

“May the souls of the departed children rest in peace, and may this tragedy and pain reinforce our resolve to build a safer Nigeria that is POssible!

