Obi Mourns Victims Of Zamfara Mining Site Tragedy

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed sorrow over the tragic incident at the Kadauri mining site in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where about 100 people are feared dead following a devastating collapse.

In a statement posted on his official X handle, Obi described the incident as heartbreaking, noting that 15 miners have been rescued while 13 people have sadly been confirmed dead so far.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at the Kadauri mining site in Maru Local Government Area, Zamfara State, where about 100 people are feared dead, with 15 miners already rescued and 13 people sadly confirmed dead. My heartfelt prayers and condolences go to the bereaved families and to the good people of Zamfara at this difficult time,” he wrote.

Obi commended the state government and rescue teams for their swift response, stressing that the lives of citizens must remain Nigeria’s most valuable resource and should be protected at all costs.

He described the disaster as a stark reminder of the urgent need to secure and properly regulate Nigeria’s solid minerals sector. He emphasized the importance of strict licensing, adherence to global safety standards, and the establishment of well-equipped rapid response systems.

“The safety and transparency of operations of our mining sites must be prioritised so that tragedies like this are prevented in the future. I pray that many more are rescued alive and may the souls of those departed rest in perfect peace,” Obi added.