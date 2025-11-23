Obi Mourns Victims Of Ozubulu Fire Disaster, Calls For Full Investigation

The Chairman of Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Chimezie Obi, has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic fire incident that occurred on Friday at Ekwusigo Junction, Ozubulu, which claimed several lives, left many injured, and destroyed valuable property.

In a statement issued by his office, Hon. Obi described the incident as “a deeply distressing tragedy that has thrown the entire community into mourning.”

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones and prayed for the quick and full recovery of the injured.

The LGA Chairman commended the courage and swift response of first responders, emergency workers, and community volunteers who intervened to reduce further casualties.

He urged relevant authorities to carry out a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the fire and to recommend preventive measures to avoid future occurrences.

Obi assured residents that his administration remains committed to supporting affected families and working with state agencies to ensure timely relief and long-term safety interventions.

“The wellbeing of our people remains my highest priority,” he stated. “We stand united with the victims and their families during this period of grief, and we will continue to pursue actions that create a safer environment for everyone.”

He also appealed to the public to remain calm, follow safety guidelines, and cooperate fully with ongoing emergency and investigative activities.