Obi Mourns Victims Of Nationwide Fire Incidents

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed sympathy with families and communities affected by the recent surge in fire outbreaks across Nigeria, describing the incidents as a tragic reminder of the country’s weak emergency response systems.

In a statement on Saturday, Obi lamented the devastating fire at the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Building in Balogun, Lagos, which claimed lives and left many families in mourning.

He also referenced other recent fire incidents that resulted in extensive property damage, including outbreaks at Haiba Plaza in Malumfashi, Kure Market in Minna, and a warehouse in Gusau, Zamfara State.

According to Obi, the situation remains alarming following additional fires recorded at Buzaye Garage in Sokoto, Terminus Market in Plateau State, Sabuwar Lale Furniture Market in Kano, and the latest incident at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital College of Nursing Sciences hostel.

He noted that repeated outbreaks in areas such as Arena Market, Ikotun, and Bolade in Oshodi further reveal the urgency of the crisis.

The former Anambra State governor stressed that as a nation that collects various taxes and emergency-related funds, Nigeria has a responsibility to ensure that fire services are properly equipped, professional, and responsive.

He called for the development of an effective national emergency response system, particularly in markets and high-rise buildings, to better protect lives and property.

Obi said he stands in solidarity with victims in Katsina, Niger, and Zamfara states, as well as those affected in Sokoto, Plateau, Kano, and Lagos, assuring them that they are not alone in their moment of grief and loss.

He urged the government to act swiftly by providing immediate support and resources to affected families to aid recovery efforts.

He emphasized that the memories of those lost should serve as a catalyst for meaningful reform, calling for the transformation of Nigeria’s emergency services into institutions that are both competent and compassionate.