Obi Mourns Reps Deputy Chief Whip, Onanuga

The 2023 Labour Party (LP)Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, mourned the passing of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives representing the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Adewunmi Onanuga.

The Anambra State former Governor in a post on his verified X handle described her passing as a profound loss not only to her family and colleagues but also to the country as a whole.

Obi prayed that the Almighty God grant her eternal rest and bring solace to her loved ones during this difficult time.

He wrote, “I am saddened by the news of the passing of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga.

“Her demise is a profound loss, not only to her family and colleagues but also to the nation at large, given her remarkable contributions to the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North constituency of Ogun State and her service in the legislature.

“On behalf of myself and the Obidient family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues in the National Assembly.

“May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest and bring solace to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

