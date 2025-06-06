Obi Mourns Passing Of Uwais, Jibril Aminu

Share

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi on Friday joined other Nigerians in mourning the passing of two prominent statesmen, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Mohammed Uwais, and former Minister of Education and Petroleum Resources, Prof Jibril Aminu.

In a statement issued via his official X handle, the former Anambra governor described both men as visionary leaders who served Nigeria with distinction and left behind enduring legacies.

The economic expert paid glowing tribute to Aminu, describing him as a forward-thinking educationist and patriot.

He recalled Aminu’s role in initiating the nomadic education programme, aimed at extending access to learning for pastoral communities.

Obi lamented the passing of both men, saying Nigeria needs more leaders of their calibre to address the country’s many challenges.

He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and to the governments of Kaduna and Adamawa states, praying that Almighty Allah grant them eternal rest and give their families the strength to bear the loss.

“Justice Uwais was an outstanding jurist who upheld the rule of law and ensured that justice prevailed under his watch.

“Equally significant was his contribution to deepening our democracy through the renowned Uwais Report, which laid the groundwork for vital electoral reforms.

“Professor Aminu was a conscientious educationist who also served as President of OPEC. I admired his bold vision to bring education to the grassroots through the controversial nomadic education system, designed to reach herdsmen wherever they were.

“He was both futuristic and revolutionary in his approach. Had the programme been sustained, it would have significantly improved access to education for pastoral communities. Professor Aminu was a man who saw tomorrow and understood the transformative power of mass education as a catalyst for national development.

