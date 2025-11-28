Obi Mourns Passing Of Renowned Islamic Scholar, Bauchi

2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the passing of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, a revered Islamic scholar and distinguished Hafiz of the Qur’an.

Obi described Sheikh Dahiru as a man of peace and a father figure to many across Nigeria, noting that his passing marks a significant loss for the nation and the global Muslim Ummah.

On behalf of his family and the Obidient family, Obi extended condolences to Sheikh Dahiru’s immediate family, the people of Bauchi State, and the entire Tijjaniyya movement.

He prayed that Allah forgives the Sheikh’s shortcomings, grants him Aljannah Firdaus, and gives strength to all who mourn this loss.

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi was widely respected for his scholarship, leadership, and dedication to promoting peace and spiritual guidance in Nigeria and beyond.